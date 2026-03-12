Navi Mumbai News: RTI Reveals Sharp Rise In Trees To Be Cut For Sanpada Underpass Project

RTI Reveals Sharp Rise In Trees To Be Cut For Sanpada Underpass Project |

The number of trees proposed to be cut or relocated for the underpass project near the Sanpada signal on Palm Beach Road has nearly doubled since the project was first approved, according to documents obtained through the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

Residents of Sanpada have raised concerns after the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) proposed cutting or relocating 440 trees for the construction of an underpass near the signal.

However, records show that in 2023, permission had been granted to cut 192 trees and transplant 32 trees a total of 224 trees for the same project at Sector-19, Sanpada–Turbhe.

The approval was granted during a meeting of the Maharashtra State Tree Authority on June 16, 2023. At the time, the proposal submitted by NMMC stated that the cumulative age of the trees was 6,263 years.

The authority had imposed several conditions, including compensatory plantation of 6,263 indigenous trees, geo-tagging of the planted saplings and regular monitoring to ensure their survival.

However, residents say they were surprised to learn that the latest proposal in 2026 seeks to cut or relocate 440 trees, almost double the number previously approved.

Citizens have questioned the sudden rise in the number of trees affected by the project. They have asked whether any design changes or planning modifications were made that resulted in the increase, and whether adequate efforts were taken to redesign the project to save existing trees.

Residents also pointed out that Sanpada already has limited green spaces, with only one small public garden serving the locality. They expressed concern that the removal of hundreds of trees could worsen air quality in the area.

While stating that they are not opposed to infrastructure development, locals have urged the civic body to ensure that development is carried out in a sustainable manner.

Some residents have also questioned whether the proposed underpass will effectively reduce traffic congestion at the Sanpada signal, which they claim is largely caused by heavy vehicles coming from the Vashi side.

As an alternative, citizens have suggested that NMMC explore the possibility of constructing an elevated road along with a signal at the Kesar Solitaire junction, which they believe could ease congestion at the Sanpada signal and Moraj circle while preserving the existing trees.

Residents have urged NMMC to re-examine the project design and consider environmentally sustainable options to ensure that infrastructure development does not come at the cost of Sanpada’s already limited green cover.

Meanwhile corporation stated that the project is aimed at easing traffic congestion and saving travel time for citizens while ensuring that environmental concerns are addressed through preservation and transplantation of trees. "a total of 808 trees were identified within the project zone. Of these, 368 trees will be preserved at their existing locations, while 329 of the affected trees will be scientifically transplanted within the same vicinity. Only 111 trees will be removed for the project, of which 92 belong to the subabul species, which experts consider less significant from a biodiversity perspective," said an official.

