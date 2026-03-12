Mumbai Civic Alert: BMC Urges Residents To Clear Pending Water Bills Before March 31 Or Face Disconnection

BMC asks Mumbai residents to clear pending water bills before March 31, warning that failure to pay may lead to water supply disconnection | File Pic

Mumbai, March 12: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has appealed to citizens to clear their pending water bills before March 31, 2026. The civic body stated that while regular water supply is being maintained for residents of Mumbai, all water connection holders must pay their outstanding dues within the stipulated deadline.

The administration has also warned that failure to clear pending bills within the specified period may lead to disconnection of water supply.

Civic body launches drive to recover pending dues

The BMC's Hydraulic Engineering Department has launched a comprehensive drive to recover pending water dues. To make bill payments easier for residents of Mumbai, facilities have been provided at Citizen Facilitation Centres at nearby ward offices, where consumers can pay their outstanding bills.

In addition, water bills can also be paid online through the BMC’s official portal — https://aquaptax.mcgm.gov.in. Citizens can access the website and follow the path Citizen → Log In → Water Department to view and pay their dues.

Multiple digital payment options available

Apart from traditional payment methods, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has provided digital payment options such as NEFT, online portals, and mobile applications, enabling residents of Mumbai to conveniently clear their water bills.

A senior civic official stated, “If pending water bills are not cleared by the deadline of March 31, action may be taken to disconnect the respective water connections under Section 279(1)(a) of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, 1888. Residents are therefore urged to make timely payments to avoid any disruption in their water supply.”

Citizens advised to obtain bills if not received

The BMC has advised water connection holders who have not received their bills to contact their administrative ward office.

Additionally, the civic body has informed that copies of water bills can be accessed either through BMC’s Aqua website or from the office of the respective Assistant Engineer (Water Works), ensuring that all residents can obtain and pay their bills conveniently.

