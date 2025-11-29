Navi Mumbai News: Rotary Club Of NaMastu Upgrades Welfare And Medical Facilities At Taloja Central Prison

Rotary Club of NaMastu hands over upgraded welfare and medical equipment to officials at Taloja Central Prison | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, Nov 29: The Rotary Club of NaMastu, Navi Mumbai, has upgraded essential amenities at Taloja Central Prison, handing over a range of welfare and medical equipment designed to improve daily living conditions and strengthen healthcare services for inmates.

Geysers, Books and Medical Devices Handed Over

In a ceremony held at the prison premises, the newly provided facilities, which include geysers for the barracks, educational material, and critical medical devices for the prison hospital, were handed over to the Jail Superintendent Pramod Wagh and Senior Jailer Rahul Zutale.

Welfare Items Include Geysers and Comic Books

The welfare amenities include five 25-litre Bajaj geysers to support inmates’ basic hygiene needs. “The Club has also supplied two large boxes of Amar Chitra Katha Hindi comics, offering over 80 titles in each set, aimed at supporting informal learning and recreational reading among prisoners,” informed a representative.

Healthcare Facilities Strengthened with Diagnostic Tools

To bolster healthcare services inside the jail, the club also handed over an ECG machine with additional paper rolls, digital weighing scales, blood pressure monitoring machines, and glucometers along with a substantial stock of testing strips. These additions are expected to significantly aid routine diagnostics and improve access to timely medical assessments for inmates.

Rotary Leadership Present During Handover

The initiative was carried out in the presence of Assistant Governor Rtn. Anil K. Pandey, Club President Rtn. Chandan Banerjee, Past President Rtn. Yogesh Rekhawar, Membership Chair Rtn. Turbaashu Bhattacharya, and Service Projects Chair Rtn. William Charles D’Souza, who coordinated the effort. Representatives from the Rotary Club of Navi Mumbai Industrial Area were also present.

Superintendent Expresses Appreciation

Superintendent Wagh expressed gratitude for the upgraded facilities, noting that such support plays a key role in maintaining humane living conditions and ensuring accessible healthcare within the prison.

Also Watch:

More Welfare Initiatives Planned

The Rotary Club of NaMastu said it will continue its efforts to strengthen inmate welfare, with upcoming plans including the provision of a 200-litre boiler for the prison hospital and stainless steel hotpots to ensure the distribution of hot meals across barracks.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/