Navi Mumbai News: Residents Forced To Move Vehicles As VIP Convoy Attends Cybersecurity Launch In Vashi

Residents protest as vehicles are moved to a playground for VIP convoy during cybersecurity launch in Vashi | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: Locals faced major inconvenience as Navi Mumbai Traffic Police allegedly forcibly made them park their vehicles in a playground to ensure a smooth passage for a VIP minister's convoy attending a co-operative bank's cybersecurity system launch.

Those who resisted had their vehicles towed to the ground, igniting widespread anger against the police and the VIP.

Residents rely on their vehicles for daily tasks, but were coerced into moving cars parked near their buildings to a nearby playground. “Why should we suffer for a VIP’s visit? Don’t the police follow any rules?” questioned a frustrated resident.

This incident exposes serious flaws in the traffic police’s operations, with no Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for VIP movements. Forcing vehicles into a playground—has raised questions about the legality and fairness of such actions. “They’ve taken away our kids’ play area!” lamented a resident.

Public resentment against the VIP is growing. “Leaders’ convoys shouldn’t trouble common people. The VIP must address this and guide the police,” locals demanded. The police’s high-handed tactics have tarnished their reputation, spotlighting their questionable methods.

This incident has reignited the debate over VIP movements disrupting citizens’ lives. Residents now demand concrete solutions and transparent guidelines from the administration to prevent such incidents in the future.