Navi Mumbai News: Residents Allege Illegal Tree Cutting In Seawoods, Seek Action Against Violations

Residents protest alleged illegal tree trimming in Seawoods, demand stricter environmental enforcement | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, March 24: Residents of a housing complex in the city have raised serious concerns over alleged illegal tree trimming and felling, calling for stricter enforcement of environmental laws and accountability from the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation.

Controversy over tree cutting incident

The controversy erupted after a large tree branch, suspected by residents to be from a 30-year-old rain tree, was allegedly cut during the morning hours of March 12 in the NRI Complex Phase 1, Seawoods Estate area.

A panchnama was later conducted by civic officials on the morning of March 13, following complaints from concerned residents.

According to locals, several attempts were made to remove the cut logs from the site, prompting residents to intervene and guard the wood to preserve evidence.

Residents question permission process

Environmental enthusiasts and residents have questioned the process followed for granting permissions and executing tree trimming as a means to counter bird droppings.

“There are clear guidelines under the Maharashtra (Urban Areas) Protection and Preservation of Trees Act, 1975, which prohibit excessive trimming and the destruction of trees with bird nests. Such actions must be monitored strictly,” a resident said.

Experts pointed out that trimming should not exceed one-third of a tree’s height and must avoid nesting or breeding periods. They also cited provisions under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, which consider damage to bird nests as an offence.

Alleged violation of approved tree trimming

As per the permission granted by NMMC to NRI Complex, only six trees were informed to be permitted for tree trimming. "The said trees were three Neem trees, two Peltophorum trees, and one Kamini tree. However, there were 17 trees that were trimmed, which included nine 30-year-old rain forest trees, Gulmohar trees, and Badaam trees," said the resident.

Concerns over contractor oversight

Residents have further demanded clarity on the selection and monitoring of contractors appointed for such work. Civic processes typically involve tender-based selection, but locals allege that lack of supervision and accountability has led to indiscriminate cutting.

Biodiversity concerns raised

The issue has also sparked a broader debate on protecting Navi Mumbai’s biodiversity. The area is home to several tree species, including rain trees, Peltophorum, Indian silk cotton, Kadamba, and cassia, which serve as crucial habitats for birds such as egrets and other wildlife.

Call for stricter enforcement

Citizens are now urging authorities to frame stricter guidelines for tree trimming, ensure trained personnel handle such tasks, and take punitive action against violations.

When contacted, officials from NMMC stated that appropriate action would be taken based on findings, reiterating that unauthorised tree cutting will not be tolerated.

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Residents have warned that if action is not taken, they will continue to pursue the matter and question the civic body’s authority in granting permissions for such activities in the future.

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