Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Issues Eviction Notice To CBD Belapur Library, Trustees Seek State Intervention

Decades-old Belapur library faces uncertainty after eviction notice sparks concern among readers | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, March 18: The eviction notice issued by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation to the decades-old Nagar Vachanaly in CBD Belapur has intensified concerns, with trustees now recalling past assurances from civic officials and exploring intervention at the state level.

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has asked the government-recognised Nagar Vachanaly—currently operating from the Gaurav Mhatre Kala Kendra—to vacate the premises.

The library, a Class B grant-in-aid institution, has been promoting reading habits in the city since August 16, 1984. The library, run by a charitable trust since the year 1984, has been asked to vacate its 750 sq ft premises, despite catering to nearly 3,000 readers.

Trustees cite past assurances, express shock

Trustees say the move is unexpected, especially in light of earlier commitments.

“During our previous interaction, the Additional Commissioner had assured us that the library would not be removed. In fact, he mentioned that he had prepared for his civil services examinations from this very library. This sudden notice has come as a shock to us,” trustee Vijay Kedare said.

The institution was earlier relocated from a community centre at Warakari Bhavan to its current location. Trustees now question the repeated displacement and the absence of a clear explanation. “We have been serving the city for over four decades. There is no clarity on why we are being asked to vacate again,” Kedare added.

Activists question inconsistency in policy

Activists pointed out that in some cases, lease agreements of similar institutions were renewed, raising questions over consistency. “Why is a different yardstick being applied to the Nagar Vachanaly? It should be treated on par with other legacy institutions,” said Subhash Kulkarni, president of a Vashi-based Marathi literary and cultural organisation.

Trust plans to seek state intervention

With uncertainty looming, the trust is now planning to approach Minister Ganesh Naik, seeking intervention and a long-term solution. “We will apprise the Minister of the situation and request a stable arrangement, ideally an 11-year agreement, so that the library can continue functioning without disruption,” he said.

The issue has raised broader concerns among citizens and cultural groups about the future of legacy institutions in Navi Mumbai, many of which have played a key role in promoting reading and community engagement over the years.

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Civic body cites lease expiry

When contacted, the municipal commissioner Kailas Shinde said that many licensees’ tenure has expired, therefore eviction notices were served. "With expiry of any lease, the corporation is bound to follow the due process, but I am not aware about this particular library and will check with the concerned department," he said.

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