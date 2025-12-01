Navi Mumbai News: Push To Rename NMIA After Diba Patil Intensifies As CM’s Deadline Nears |

With the two-month deadline for Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ assurance on renaming the Navi Mumbai International Airport ending on December 3, the demand to name the upcoming airport after social activist Diba Patil has surged once again.

Organisers recalled that on October 3, 2025, the Chief Minister had assured that the airport would be renamed within two months. “Trusting the Chief Minister’s word, we withdrew the agitation scheduled for October 6,” they said.

Commercial Flights Set to Begin December 25

With commercial operations expected to begin on December 25, leaders of the renaming movement say that a “decisive moment has arrived,” prompting renewed mobilisation across coastal districts.

Bhumiputra Organisations Hold Strategy Meet

Office-bearers from Bhumiputra organisations across the five coastal districts recently met to discuss future strategy. Following this, a press conference has been scheduled for 5 pm on Tuesday, December 2, at MP Suresh Mhatre’s RK Builders office at Mankoli Naka, Bhiwandi.

Press Briefing to Outline Future Course of Action

“The meeting will outline the future course of action for the Loknete Diba Patil Navi Mumbai International Airport Renaming Agitation,” MP Mhatre said.

MP Suresh Mhatre, who also serves as Chief Trustee of Shri Ekvira Devasthan and President of the Dharmveer Charitable Trust, will address the media. The event is being coordinated by CA Nilesh Dnyaneshwar Patil.

