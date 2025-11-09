Navi Mumbai News: Prashant Damle Reviews Airoli Auditorium Construction, Praises NMMC’s Efforts

Navi Mumbai: Renowned Marathi actor and President of the Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Natya Parishad, Prashant Damle, recently reviewed the ongoing construction work of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation’s (NMMC) new auditorium at Sector 5, Airoli. The veteran actor expressed satisfaction with the project’s progress and quality of work.

Airoli Auditorium to Seat 860, Set to Become Cultural Hub

The upcoming Airoli auditorium, designed to accommodate 860 people, is envisioned as a major cultural centre for Navi Mumbai. The facility is being developed to match the standards of the Vishnudas Bhave Auditorium in Vashi, regarded as one of Maharashtra’s premier theatre venues.

Damle Suggests Enhancements for World-Class Experience

Having frequently praised the Vishnudas Bhave Auditorium, Damle said he expects the Airoli auditorium to offer world-class amenities for theatre lovers. During his visit, he shared valuable suggestions to improve acoustics, lighting, seating design, dressing rooms, and restrooms, ensuring better comfort and experience for artists and audiences alike.

NMMC Targets Early 2026 Inauguration

NMMC Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde has directed officials to maintain construction quality while ensuring speedy completion of the project. The civic body aims to inaugurate the facility by the beginning of the new year.

A New Cultural Landmark in the Making

After inspecting the site, Damle commended the efforts of the civic body and project team, stating that the Airoli auditorium will soon become a new destination for theatre enthusiasts across Navi Mumbai and neighbouring cities.