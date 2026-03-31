Navi Mumbai News: Police Book Religious Preacher Swami Anand Swaroop Under SC/ST Act For Derogatory Remarks Against Ambedkarite Community

Police have registered a case against religious preacher Swami Anand Swaroop under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act for allegedly making derogatory and casteist remarks against the Ambedkarite community. |

Navi Mumbai: Police have registered a case against religious preacher Swami Anand Swaroop under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act for allegedly making derogatory and casteist remarks against the Ambedkarite community, following protests by activists in Koparkhairane.

Protests Follow Alleged Police Inaction

The case was filed at Rabale Police Station after members of the Ambedkarite movement staged a sit-in protest outside the ACP office, alleging police inaction despite widespread outrage over the remarks.

According to police, Anand Swaroop allegedly made objectionable statements referring to the Mahar community while speaking about controversial godman Ashok Kharat, and also allegedly made defamatory remarks about the character of people from the Ambedkarite community. A video of the alleged statements went viral on social media, triggering strong reactions.

Activists Stage Sit-in Protest

Activists from various organisations, including the Republican Party, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, Bharatiya Bauddha Mahasabha and Bhim Army, gathered outside the ACP office demanding immediate action. Among the protesters were Sachin Katare, Adv. Swapnil Jagtap, Adv. Amol Ughade, Adv. Shailesh Latkar, Adv. Saurav More, Ashwajit Jagtap and others.

Following the protest, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 1) Pankaj Dahane directed immediate action, after which a case was registered under Sections 3(1)(r), 3(1)(s), 3(1)(u) and 3(1)(v) of the SC/ST Act.

A police officer from Rabale Police Station said, “We have registered an offence based on the complaint and video evidence. Further investigation is underway, and appropriate action will be taken as per law.”

Republican Party spokesperson Sachin Katare said the community would not tolerate such remarks and would continue its fight within the legal framework, while Advocate Swapnil Jagtap said the matter would be pursued until strict action is taken.

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