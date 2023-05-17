Navi Mumbai News: PMC to keep primary health centres open till 10 pm

Panvel Municipal Corporation | File Photo

From pregnant women to senior citizens will now get health care services till 10 pm at all Civil Primary Health Centres of Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC). The civic body has recruited five more employees including one medical officer, one lab technician, one pharmacist, one nurse, and one housekeeping staff for each health centre.

On Tuesday, a meeting was held at the civic headquarters to brief the new officers and employees about the work at the health centre. Deputy Commissioner Sachin Pawar guided the participants in this meeting.

Three new Civil Primary Health Centers and four Health Extension Centers were recently inaugurated by the corporation. At the event, municipal commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh said that all primary health centres will be open till 10 pm soon, keeping in mind that common citizens work all day and come to the hospital in the evening.

PHC, Arogavardhini centres to offer services from 2pm to 10 pm

Accordingly, this facility will be started in six urban primary health centers from May 16. In the coming days, OPD will be conducted through NUHM from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM in all Civilian Primary Health Centers and Arogyavardhini Centers and OPD will be conducted from 2 PM to 10 PM through newly recruited officers and staff. The civic chief Deshmukh has appealed to citizens to take advantage of this service.

Municipal Primary Health Centers provide health consultation, primary health care, emergency services, infectious disease treatment, non-communicable disease treatment, high blood pressure, diabetes screening and prevention control, fever clinic, antenatal care, newborn care, Routine immunization, covid vaccination, counseling services are provided. Also, a free laboratory test diagnostic scheme is implemented. Medicine services are also provided.