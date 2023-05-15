Panvel: PMC’s Urban primary health centres celebrate World Nurses Day |

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) celebrated World Nurses Day with enthusiasm at its nine Urban Primary Health Centres and four Health Extension Centres. Nurses participating in the program took a pledge to remain dedicated to their work.

A senior civic official said, "May 12 is celebrated as International or 'World Nurses Day' to express gratitude to nurses for their service to patients. This day, which marks the birthday of Lady Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing, is celebrated to honour her contributions.”

He added that the aim of the corporation is to encourage and appreciate the invaluable work of nurses, who are essential to the functioning of the health department.

The municipal Commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh also extended his wishes to all the nurses and expressed his appreciation for their efforts during the program.

Chandresh Goud, Assistant Manager of Axis Bank, was also present to felicitate the nurses. Chief Medical Officer Dr. Rehana Mujawar, Dr. Anil Patil, and other nurses graced the celebration with their presence.