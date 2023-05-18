Navi Mumbai News: PMC releases dates for street vendors' committee polls

Panvel Municipal Corporation | File photo

Panvel Municipal Corporation on May 18 announced the schedule for elections of street vendors panel to be formed under Din Dayal Antyodaya Yojana – National Urban Livelihood Campaigns' component 'Assistance to Peddlers'. The election for the five-year term of the eight-member panel will be held on June 7.

Nomination Schedule

A total of 38 nomination papers were given on May 16 and 17. Nomination papers will be accepted till May 24. The scrutiny of the nomination and its final list will be published on the same day.

On May 29, the election department will accept objections and also publish the list of valid candidates. Candidates can withdraw their nomination on May 30 and the final post-withdrawal will be published on the same day.

Elections to be held on June 7, counting on June 8

Elections will be held in the concerned ward on June 7. The counting of votes and election results will be announced on June 8.

Deputy Commissioner Kailas Gawde has informed that the lists of Nagarpath Vikrata voters and the entire program of the election have been displayed in front of each Ward Committee Office, Municipal Headquarters and Adya Krantiveer Vasudev Balwant Phadke theater for the concerned.

Commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh has appealed to all the voters to actively participate in the election and cooperate in the successful completion of the election process through the Road Vendor Election Decision Officer.