Navi Mumbai News: PMC Recovers ₹150 Cr Property Tax In Current Fiscal

Representative image |

Navi Mumbai: The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) is getting good response from citizens in terms of property tax collection. It has already collected Rs 150 crores till July 17, 2023. The civic body faced resistance from a section of residents in the collection of property tax. However, the recent court orders paved the way for tax collection.

This is the first time that such a large amount of tax has been collected in just three months in the financial year to date, said an official from PMC’s Property Tax department. Last year, it collected a total of Rs 164 crores of property tax.

Special Teams Formed To Boost Tax Collection

In order to increase tax collection, the civic chief Ganesh Deshmukh formed eight teams in all four wards. Of the eight teams, 2 teams each were formed for Kharghar, Kamothe, Navade, and Kalamboli, and one team each for Panvel and New Panvel. Each of these teams has six members namely one municipal employee, two retired officers, one security guard, and one cameraman.

In order to create public awareness among the citizens regarding the payment of property tax, the corporation used public announcement through a loudspeaker moving in an auto-rickshaw across the civic area. In addition, there is a penalty of 2 percent for non-payment of property tax. This has worked out and citizens are paying their taxes.

Along with this, the municipal corporation has developed a mobile app called 'PMC TAX APP' to pay property tax online and developed a website www.panvelmc.org to pay taxes.

PMC Appeals Citizens Not To Believe On Rumours On The Matter

The civic body has appealed to the citizens not to believe any rumour as there is no stay from the Bombay High Court on the collection of property tax.

“Property tax is the major source for all proposed municipal works. Also Hon. The court also did not suspend the collection of property tax. That is why the commissioner Mr. Deshmukh has appealed to the citizens to pay their property tax and become partners in the development of the municipal corporation,” said the official from the Property tax department.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)