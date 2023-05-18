Navi Mumbai News: PMC launches 'Meri Life, Mera Swachh Sahar' campaign to promote recycling | Representative Image

The Panvel Municipal Corporation has launched the “Meri Life Mera Swachh Shahar' (My life, My clean city) campaign to reuse old books, plastic items, clothes, footwear, old toys and other useless items that are normally discarded in the waste. Instead of discarding those items, they will be collected through self-help groups and stored at a place where they will be refurbished, recycled or made into new products based on Reduce, Reuse and Recycle (3 R).

What is 'Meri Life, Mera Swachh Shahar'?

The Union Ministry of Housing and Civil Affairs has decided to implement the "Meri Life, Mera Swachh Shahar" campaign for the next 3 weeks from May 15. The campaign will be launched simultaneously in all the wards from May 20. Also, this campaign will conclude on World Environment Day, June 5. On this day, the best-performing ward will be selected.

3R Centres across Panvel

Under this campaign, every local self-government body has been instructed to set up “Reduce, Reuse and Recycle Centres” i.e. 3R Centres. Accordingly, PMC will start 3R centers in all the city's four wards at the office of the sanitation inspector and at the cleaning attendance booth. Here the old books, plastic, clothes, footwear and other useless items given by the citizens will be collected, recycled, and made into new items.

Commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh has appealed to the majority of women's self-help groups, non-governmental organizations and citizens to participate in these campaigns to reduce the amount of waste and protect the environment.