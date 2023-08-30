Navi Mumbai News: PMC Holds 'One Rakhi For Soldiers' Initiative At Civic School

Navi Mumbai: PMC Holds 'One Rakhi For Soldiers' Initiative At Civic School |

Navi Mumbai: On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) conducted an initiative programme called "One Rakhi for Soldiers" at school number 5, Life Education was conducted at Jeevan Shikshan Mandir in Motha Khanda.

Under the visionary leadership of Commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh, Additional Commissioner Bharat Rathod, and Assistant Commissioner Suvarna Dekhne, and with the guidance of Administration Officer Kirti Mahajan, School No. 05, Jeevan Shikshan Vidyamandir Big Khanda, witnessed a heart-warming initiative that united students and teachers in a gesture of gratitude towards soldiers and their selfless service.

Details On The Event

The students and teachers personally crafted rakhis, each thread symbolizing their respect, affection, and well-wishes for the soldiers' welfare and long life. Principal Ms. Shubha Awad wholeheartedly supported the initiative, fostering an atmosphere of camaraderie and service. Guided by the dedicated teacher Mr. Dyanesh Ramchandra Aldar, students poured their unwavering enthusiasm into meticulously crafting these rakhis. Their commitment, combined with the collective effort of the entire teaching fraternity, brought this initiative to life. Mr. Aldar's exceptional support and coordination played a pivotal role in turning this concept into a heart-warming reality.

