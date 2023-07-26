Navi Mumbai News: PMC Fills Potholes Across The City | FPJ

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) carried out potholes filling work on Monday and Tuesday after large craters and potholes developed across its jurisdiction. Potholes were filled in all four wards, namely Kharghar, Kalamboli, Kamothe, and Panvel. The work was carried out after the municipal commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh reviewed the condition of roads in all these wards and issued urgent instructions to the concerned department to take immediate measures.

Civic body had completed asphalting approx 2.51km of roads

Earlier this year, before the monsoon arrived, the Municipal Corporation had completed the asphalting of approximately 2.51 km of roads across the four wards by June, along with filling existing potholes. However, during the period between April and May, Mahanagar Gas conducted excavation work to lay a lengthy gas line, resulting in approximately 29.70 km of roads being affected in the new Panvel, Kamothe, Kharghar, and Kalamboli nodes of the city. To facilitate the gas channel works, the Municipal Corporation had granted permission, and the gas company paid a fee for repairing the roads after the excavation was completed.

Repair work commenced at the end of May

The repair work commenced at the end of May, with the first phase focusing on the ongoing excavation work, which will be followed by asphalting. However, due to the prevailing monsoon conditions, asphalting work is currently not feasible. As a temporary measure to ensure smooth traffic flow and minimize inconvenience to citizens, the authorities have undertaken road maintenance using gravel and paver blocks. This temporary arrangement will continue during the monsoon season, with full-fledged asphalting to take place after the monsoon ends on October 15.

