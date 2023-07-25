Navi Mumbai News: 86 People Visit Free Health Checkup Camp Organised By NGO Jayashree Foundation, Apollo Hospitals |

The Jayashree Foundation in collaboration with Apollo Hospital organized a free health checkup camp on July 22. The camp which was conducted at Jayashree Foundation office in sector 16 in Nerul saw around 86 people come for health checkups. The camp was inaugurated by Dr Vishal Mane Sir (Navi Mumbai-Crime Branch) and Shubham Vanmali Sir (International Swimmer/Tenzing Norge National Sports Awardee, Shiv Chhatrapati Awardee).

Checkings performed at the camp

At the camp, blood pressure, cholesterol, blood sugar levels, BMI, eye checkup, and doctor consultation was provided free of cost.

On the occasion fitness expert and social worker Richa Samit, Nitin Chavan, Sanjay Pathare, Kashinath Pawar, Ganesh Bhagat, Satish Shinde, Mahendra Dongre, Dr. Akansha Madvi, Ashok Pingle, NSS Swayamsevak from Vidyalayankar School of Information Technology, Wadala and members of Jayashree Foundation were present.

