Navi Mumbai News: 'PFI Zindabad' Message Outside New Panvel Apartment & Firecracker At Gate Creates Panic | Representative Image

The Khandeshwar police registered a case against an unidentified person for allegedly putting up stickers hailing the banned organisation Popular Front of India (PFI) and tying cracker bombs at the entrance of a housing society in New Panvel on Saturday. Police seized the stickers and bomb (crackers) and started an investigation.

Residents panic

According to police, the stickers and bomb were found at Neel Angan housing society at sector 19 in New Panvel on Saturday morning. Residents panicked after noticing the message and firecrackers. The police rushed to the spot soon after receiving the information and seized both items.

Probe underway

“Some persons wrote “PFI Zindabad " and "786 " with green ink on stickers and pasted them at the entrance to a housing society in the New Panvel area in the wee hours of Saturday,” said a police official from Khandeshwar police station. He added that they are checking CCTV footage of the area.