Navi Mumbai News: Pargaon Village Delegation Meets Joint MD Of CIDCO, Seek Completion Of Stalled Work

Pargaon Village Delegation Meets Joint MD Of CIDCO | Amit Srivastava

A delegation under the guidance of Ahilya Naik, Sarpanch of Group Gram Panchayat Pargaon met Rajesh Patil, joint managing director of CIDCO and requested to expedite the ongoing development work in Pargaon village and complete it before the monsoon arrives. A large number of development works are being carried out at many places in the Panvel taluka by CIDCO. However, several works underway in the Pargaon Dungi area have been stopped. Pargaon Sarpanch Ahilya Naik has demanded that all these works should be completed immediately before monsoon.

Demand to complete work before monsoon

“Rajesh Patil, Joint Managing Director of CIDCO, has done many development works. He has completed many stalled works in rural areas. That is why I approached him and demanded to complete the development works under GIA in Mauje Pargaon Dungi,” said Naik.

Apart from Naik, Social Worker Balasaheb Naik, Former Sarpanch Nisha Ratnadeep Patil, Former Deputy Sarpanch Member Manoj Ram Dalve, Former Deputy Sarpanch Member Anjali Rahul Kamble and Member Shilpa Naik among others were present.

To be made an ultra-modern village

On this occasion, it has been promised to make Pargaon village an ultra-modern village. As part of it, the planning agency will ensure that the development works including sewers, drainage, underground power lines, water lines and filling of the airport do not create a flood situation in the village.

