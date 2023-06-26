 Navi Mumbai News: Panvel City Police Station Gets New Senior Police Inspector
Navi Mumbai News: Panvel City Police Station Gets New Senior Police Inspector

Nitin Thackeray who was transferred from Nandurbar to Navi Mumbai police has been appointed as senior police inspector of Panvel city.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Monday, June 26, 2023, 03:04 PM IST
Navi Mumbai News: Panvel City Police Station Gets New Senior Police Inspector

Navi Mumbai: Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe has reshuffled the police incharge of a few police stations. As part of it, Nitin Thackeray who was transferred from Nandurbar to Navi Mumbai police has been appointed as senior police inspector of Panvel city.

Similarly, Chandrakant Landge has been given the responsibility as the officer in charge of the Khandeshwar police station. Meanwhile, Nitin Thackeray immediately took charge of his post at Panvel City Police Station.

38 PI appointments have been announced

Officer-in-Charge and other posts in Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate were vacant due to transfers of officers who completed their tenure. Accordingly, Police Commissioner Bharambe issued a new appointment order. The appointments of 38 police inspectors have been announced. PI Suryakant Kamble has been appointed to the Uran Police station.

Anjum Bagwan has been posted as Police Inspector (Crime) at Panvel Police Station. PI Sanjay Nale of the traffic branch will now work at Vashi police station. Ashok Gaikwad, who is working in the Uran Traffic unit, has been assigned to Kalamboli Police Station.

Navi Mumbai News: Panvel City Police Station Gets New Senior Police Inspector

Navi Mumbai News: Panvel City Police Station Gets New Senior Police Inspector

