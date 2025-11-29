Navi Mumbai News: Over 400 Uran Fishing Boats Equipped With High-Tech Transponders To Boost Sea Safety

More than 400 fishing boats in Uran taluka are now fitted with advanced transponders to enhance emergency response and safety at sea | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, Nov 29: Uran’s coastline is witnessing a technological upgrade as the Fisheries Department rolls out an ambitious programme to equip fishing boats with advanced transponders, aimed at transforming emergency response for the region’s fishing community.

For years, fishermen from Mora, Karanja, Dighode, Aware and surrounding villages have braved unpredictable seas with minimal communication tools. Sudden storms, engine failures, fires or disorientation in deep waters often left families and authorities searching for hours, sometimes days. With the introduction of transponders, officials say such delays will significantly reduce, as boats can now be traced in real time.

Mandatory Installation for Registered Boats Operating Within 12 Nautical Miles

According to Nandakumar Pawar, president of the Fishermen’s Union, the installation drive began six months ago. “All registered fishing boats with two-horsepower engines, as well as those operating within 12 nautical miles, are required to install this mechanism. This will greatly enhance our ability to track boats at sea,” Pawar said.

Transponders Provided Free to Fishermen, Offer Tracking and Vessel Identification

The equipment is reportedly being provided free of charge, thereby ensuring no financial burden on fishermen. “The device can pinpoint a boat’s location even in rough monsoon conditions. It is stated to also help identify unknown or foreign vessels,” said Pawar.

SOS Feature Enables Instant Distress Alerts in Emergencies

A key feature of the device is the SOS button, which allows fishermen to send immediate distress signals to authorities—crucial in life-threatening situations when every minute counts.

Over 400 Boats in Uran Already Equipped With Transponders

With assistance from local fishermen, the installation drive is rapidly progressing. Around 80–90 boats in Mora and over 150 in Karanja have been equipped.

More than 400 fishing boats across Uran taluka now have transponders.

Officials aim to bring every boat under this high-tech safety network, positioning Uran as one of the most secure fishing zones along the Arabian Sea.

