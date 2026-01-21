Navi Mumbai News: NMMC To Convert All 29 Crematoriums To CNG Or Electric Systems In Phased Manner

Navi Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Dr Kailas Shinde directs phased conversion of all city crematoriums to CNG or electric-based systems | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, Jan 21: Navi Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Dr Kailas Shinde has directed that all 29 crematoriums within the city limits be converted to CNG gas or electric-based systems in a phased manner, citing the urgent need to curb pollution and adopt sustainable practices.

“Considering the increasing levels of environmental pollution, it is the need of the hour to shift crematoriums to CNG or electric systems. This transition must be carried out in a phased and planned manner, along with continuous public awareness,” Dr Shinde said during a comprehensive, department-wise review meeting of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC).

Review of budget projects

The review meeting was held at the municipal headquarters, where the Commissioner assessed the status of projects announced in the NMMC’s 2025–26 budget and sought updates on completed works as well as those currently in progress.

He directed that all completed municipal buildings and infrastructure be immediately put to use for public facilities. Departments were instructed to coordinate with the Property Department to identify suitable municipal properties and operationalise them without delay, including unused market buildings.

Action on encroachments and cleanliness

Dr Shinde also ordered intensified action against encroachments on footpaths and marginal spaces, and called for stricter enforcement of the plastic ban through regular ward-level drives.

Emphasising cleanliness, he instructed officials to increase waste segregation at source by creating wider public awareness and implementing a concrete action plan.

Citizen services and public spaces

On citizen services, the Commissioner directed departments to reduce the time taken to resolve public complaints and to ensure that citizens are informed about the action taken.

He also took serious note of complaints regarding lack of cleanliness at grounds and open spaces after events, instructing ward offices to strictly enforce conditions, deduct cleaning costs from security deposits if required, and initiate penal action against defaulting organisers.

Dr Shinde also added that the cleanliness of drains and holding ponds must be approached with a long-term planning perspective and systematic execution.

Infrastructure focus

Speaking on infrastructure, the Commissioner stressed that road improvement works must prioritise quality, better connectivity, upgrading and widening of roads, and regular maintenance.

He also directed that all ongoing civic construction projects, including municipal entry gateway works, be completed swiftly and to high standards.

Push for digital payments

Promoting digital governance, Dr Shinde urged officials to increase awareness about online payment options for property tax and water charges, including PhonePe, GPay, RTGS and other digital modes.

“Online payments are transparent, fast and convenient for citizens, and efforts must be made to encourage their wider adoption,” he said.

At present, the NMMC provides 68 public services and an additional 49 municipal services online, along with all online payment facilities. Citizens can also access services through the municipal WhatsApp chatbot on 8291920504. Concluding the review, Dr Shinde directed all departments to ensure time-bound delivery of services.

