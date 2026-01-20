Navi Mumbai Civic Services Go Digital: NMMC Puts 117 Services Online, Issues Birth And Death Certificates Within 3 Days

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation expands digital governance by offering 117 civic services online, including time-bound issuance of birth and death certificates | X - @NMMConline

Navi Mumbai, Jan 20: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has made 117 civic services available online to ensure faster, transparent and citizen-friendly governance, with birth and death certificates now being issued within three days of application.

Wide range of services available online

According to the civic body, 68 key public services are currently accessible online with a single click, while an additional 49 municipal services have also been digitised.

Citizens can avail themselves of these facilities through the official NMMC website, www.nmmc.gov.in, and the Majhi Navi Mumbai – My NMMC mobile application, eliminating the need for frequent visits to municipal offices.

Birth and death certificates issued digitally

Birth and death registration are among the most significant online services. NMMC has been issuing these certificates digitally since 2024. Between January and December 2025, the corporation issued 16,902 online birth certificates, all within the government-mandated three-day timeframe.

Hospital registration and verification process

Hospitals are required to register all births and deaths occurring on their premises through a dedicated central registration system. For this purpose, each hospital has been provided access to the portal https://dc.crsorgi.gov.in, where necessary documents are uploaded and the applicant’s email ID and mobile number are recorded. These applications are scrutinised at the respective ward offices, and certificates are issued after collecting the prescribed fee.

Also Watch:

Read Also Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Nutrition Centre Identifies Severe Child Malnutrition Cases

Commissioner highlights citizen-centric approach

Municipal Commissioner Dr Kailas Shinde said, “Our aim is to provide essential civic services in a transparent, fast and hassle-free manner. By bringing 117 services online, we are ensuring that citizens can access municipal facilities easily without having to visit offices.”

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/