Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Nutrition Centre Identifies Severe Child Malnutrition Cases

Malnutrition among children remains a major concern as India struggles to achieve nutrition security despite economic growth | File Pic (Representative image)

Navi Mumbai: Two children were found to be malnourished at Ramtanu Mata Child Hospital in Turbhe after the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) initiated systematic screening under its Nutrition Rehabilitation Centre (NRC).

Routine Screening Identifies Cases

The children were identified during routine health checks conducted after the NMMC Health Department launched the NRC on November 12, 2024. Preliminary screening indicated severe malnutrition, following which both children were admitted for detailed medical evaluation.

Medical Diagnosis and Treatment

“After thorough examination, one child was diagnosed with Severe Acute Malnutrition, while the other was found to be suffering from Moderate Acute Malnutrition. Timely medical treatment and therapeutic nutrition were started immediately, and the condition of both children is currently stable,” said an official from the NMMC Health Department.

Role of Rehabilitation Centre

The Nutrition Rehabilitation Centre was established to identify, treat and rehabilitate children affected by Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) and Moderate Acute Malnutrition (MAM). The centre ensures hospitalisation when required, nutritional management and continuous follow-up care.

Citywide Expansion of Services

Beyond Turbhe, the NMMC Health Department has expanded its efforts through public hospitals in Vashi, Nerul and Airoli. So far, 128 children with Severe Acute Malnutrition and 713 children with Moderate Acute Malnutrition have been treated across these facilities. Treatment includes the provision of Ready to Use Therapeutic Food (RUTF) and other prescribed nutritional diets to improve recovery.

Community-Level Detection Efforts

To strengthen early detection at the community level, the civic body organised 18 nutrition and health camps over the past year. Children identified as suspected cases during these camps were referred to municipal hospitals for confirmation and further treatment.

Focus on Child Health

“Our objective is to ensure that no child in Navi Mumbai suffers due to malnutrition. Continuous screening, timely treatment and follow-up are central to this effort,” the official added.

