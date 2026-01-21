Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Sets Up 22 Artificial Ponds For Eco-Friendly Maghi Ganeshotsav Immersion

NMMC sets up 22 artificial immersion ponds across Navi Mumbai to ensure eco-friendly Maghi Ganeshotsav celebrations | File Photo (Representational Image)

Navi Mumbai, Jan 21: To ensure an environmentally safe and smooth Maghi Ganeshotsav immersion ceremony, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has set up 22 artificial immersion ponds near traditional natural immersion sites across the city and appealed to citizens to immerse Ganesh idols only at these designated locations.

Measures to prevent pollution

As per the civic body, the facilities have been created under the guidance of Municipal Commissioner Dr Kailas Shinde to prevent pollution of lakes, creeks and coastal waters during the Maghi Ganeshotsav celebrations. The artificial ponds have been developed close to natural immersion points to make the process convenient for devotees.

Supervision and execution

The project has been executed by the Engineering Department under the supervision of City Engineer Shirish Ardawad, while monitoring at each site will be carried out by the respective Assistant Commissioners and Divisional Officers. Overall supervision will be handled by Deputy Commissioners Somnath Potre and Sanjay Shinde.

Facilities and safety arrangements

Each immersion site will be equipped with tables and chairs for puja and farewell aarti, electricity supply, public address systems, and separate nirmalya kalash arrangements for wet and dry ritual waste.

Dedicated arrangements have also been made for the collection and transportation of nirmalya. Volunteers, fire brigade personnel and health teams will remain on standby to handle any emergency.

Appeal to citizens

“In line with the directions of the Hon’ble High Court and keeping environmental protection as our priority, citizens are requested to immerse Ganesh idols—especially Plaster of Paris idols—only in the artificial immersion ponds provided by the Municipal Corporation. Even clay idols should be immersed in these ponds in an eco-friendly manner,” said Municipal Commissioner Dr Kailas Shinde.

The civic body stated that all necessary preparations have been completed to ensure that the immersion ceremony is conducted smoothly, safely and without inconvenience, while minimising environmental damage.

Locations across city

The artificial immersion ponds have been arranged across all municipal divisions, including Belapur, Nerul, Vashi, Turbhe, Koparkhairane, Ghansoli, Airoli and Digha. Key locations include Darave, Karave, Agroli and Belapur lakes in Belapur; Chincholi and Ganesh lakes in Nerul; Jagruteshwar and Juhugaon lakes in Vashi; Turbhegaon, Koparigaon and Khokad lakes in Turbhe; Sector 19 retention lake and Mahape lake in Koparkhairane; Rabada, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Rajiv Gandhi and Gunali lakes in Ghansoli; Airoli Naka, Sector 20 creek and Diva Gaon lakes in Airoli; and Ganpati Bappa (Khokad) lake in Digha.

