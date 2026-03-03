Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Organises 8 ‘Hind-Di-Chadar’ Health Camps, 1,302 Citizens Benefit

NMMC | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, March 3: As part of the ‘Hind-Di-Chadar’ campaign, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) organised health camps at eight locations across the city on Sunday, benefiting 1,302 citizens.

The civic body has planned a total of 124 health camps under the initiative. Since February 10, as many as 6,434 citizens have undergone health check-ups and received necessary treatment at 42 camps conducted so far.

Camps held across multiple locations

On February 16, camps were held at Rajmata Jijau Hospital in Airoli and Mata Bal Hospital in Turbhe, along with multiple sites under Urban Primary Health Centres in Sector 48 Nerul, Katkaripada, Chinchpada, Airoli, Pawane and NOCIL Naka.

“Through these camps, we aim to strengthen preventive healthcare and ensure early diagnosis of serious illnesses,” an NMMC health official said. “A large number of women, children and senior citizens have come forward to avail the services.”

Focus on preventive screening

The camps offered screening for hypertension and diabetes, along with early detection tests for oral, breast and cervical cancers. Maternal and child healthcare services, including immunisation, were also provided.

“Women at high risk of tuberculosis are being screened proactively, and testing for Sickle Cell Disease is also being carried out to ensure timely intervention,” the official added.

The civic body stated that such outreach initiatives are intended to make healthcare services accessible to all sections of society at the community level.

