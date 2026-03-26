 Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Issues Notice, Launches Probe Into Illegal Tree Felling In Ghansoli After Resident Complaints
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HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai News: NMMC Issues Notice, Launches Probe Into Illegal Tree Felling In Ghansoli After Resident Complaints

Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Issues Notice, Launches Probe Into Illegal Tree Felling In Ghansoli After Resident Complaints

NMMC has launched an inquiry into alleged illegal tree felling in Ghansoli after residents reported large-scale cutting on a private plot. Officials conducted site inspections and found evidence of recent activity, with logs reportedly transported at night. Authorities have issued notices and warned of criminal action if violations are confirmed.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Thursday, March 26, 2026, 08:09 PM IST
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Civic officials inspect Ghansoli site as NMMC begins probe into alleged illegal tree felling | File Photo

Mumbai, March 26: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has initiated action for alleged illegal tree felling in Ghansoli by launching an inquiry into the incident.

Residents raise concerns over tree cutting

The action follows complaints by local residents over large-scale cutting of trees on a 1.5-acre plot (Survey No. 61, Plots 16 and 17) opposite D-Mart in Ghansoli.

Civic officials from the Ghansoli F ward, along with the Tree Authority and garden department, conducted a site inspection on Tuesday after reports that several trees were felled during the night.

Inquiry initiated, complaint forwarded

NMMC officials confirmed that an inquiry is underway into the tree cutting without permission. Additionally, the complaint has also been forwarded to CIDCO, and a criminal case will be registered if violations are established during the inquiry.

Evidence of recent felling found

During the latest inspection, authorities found evidence of recent felling, with logs allegedly being transported from the site at night using dumpers and trucks.

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Further action to follow probe findings

The NMMC Tree Authority has taken cognisance of the violation and is assessing the extent of damage. Further action will be based on the findings of the ongoing probe, officials said.

Local representatives and residents have also announced plans to escalate the matter to higher authorities, including the state government, demanding strict action against those responsible.

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