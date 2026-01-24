 Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Collects ₹1.38 Crore In Fines During Intensified Anti-Encroachment Drive In 2025
Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation collected Rs 1.38 crore in fines in 2025 through sustained anti-encroachment drives, carrying out 870 actions, demolishing illegal structures, removing hoardings and placing 74 multi-storey projects under strict scrutiny across the city.

Raina Assainar
Updated: Saturday, January 24, 2026, 05:09 PM IST
article-image
NMMC | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, Jan 24: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has collected Rs. 1.38 crore as fines in 2025 during various encroachment demolition drives, according to the annual enforcement data of the Anti-Encroachment Department.

Year-long enforcement drive

The year-long drive targeted unauthorised constructions on roads, footpaths, drains, public spaces, open plots and marginal spaces, along with illegal hoardings, banners, street vendors and encroachments obstructing traffic. The sustained action not only eased congestion but also reinforced civic discipline and provided relief to residents across the city.

Details of enforcement actions

According to official records, the civic body carried out 870 major anti-encroachment actions during the year. It issued 54 notices under Section 53(1), 290 notices under Section 54 and 260 notices under Section 55 of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act.

During the enforcement operations, the corporation removed 1,15,183 illegal hoardings, seized 2,629 illegal vehicles, and cleared 3,715 street vendors from public spaces.

Action was taken against 13,756 illegal constructions and slums, while 126 notices were issued to new constructions and 1,019 actions were initiated against misuse of marginal spaces.

Legal action and demolitions

The department also registered one FIR and two court cases during the period. The operations, conducted under police protection, led to the demolition of several shops, sheds, kiosks and walls at multiple locations.

Officials said strict measures were necessary as violations continued despite repeated notices, compelling the administration to take decisive action.

Zone-wise fine collection

As per the zone-wise data, the Airoli division recorded the highest fine collection, amounting to Rs. 28,38,300. The Belapur division collected Rs. 18,46,000, while the Nerul division recorded fines of Rs. 29,08,700. The Vashi division collected Rs. 17,68,000, and the Turbhe division recorded fines of Rs. 16,34,400.

The Koparkhairane division collected Rs. 10,93,100, while the Ghansoli division recorded Rs. 29,70,300 in fines. The Digha division collected Rs. 1,50,800, together contributing to the total fine collection of Rs. 1.38 crore.

Multi-storey projects under scrutiny

In addition, NMMC has placed 74 ongoing multi-storey construction projects under its radar, of which 19 have already been demolished. The remaining structures will be removed in a phased, zone-wise manner.

Officials cite court directives

“Following the directives of the High Court and the instructions of the Municipal Commissioner, continuous action is being taken against unauthorised constructions in the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation area,” said Dr. Kailas Gaikwad, Deputy Commissioner (Encroachment).

Also Watch:

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: NMMC Commissioner Issues Show-Cause Notices To Officials Over Infrastructure...
article-image

Drives to continue

The civic body said strict anti-encroachment drives, including on weekends, will continue to prevent the recurrence of illegal constructions and encroachments in Navi Mumbai.

