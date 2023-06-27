Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Areas Receive 62.2 mm Of Rainfall On Tuesday | File/ Representative Image

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) area received an average of 62.2 mm rainfall from Monday 8.30 am to Tuesday 8.30 am. The maximum rainfall was reported in the Airoli ward with 78.2 mm, followed by Koparkhairane with 75.4 mm.

Meanwhile, the Digha ward received 64.4mm of rainfall followed by Nerul which received 48.6mm of rain. Belapur ward received the lowest amount of rainfall and it stood at 41mm.

Here is the ward-wise break up:

Digha-64.4 mm

Belapur-41 mm

Nerul- 48.6 mm

Airoli-78.2 mm

Vashi-65.6 mm

Koparkhairane – 75.4 mm

Total average rainfall under NMMC: 278 mm

Tree felling incidents

Due to rains and gusty winds, nearly 12 trees got uprooted in the city. The civic jurisidiction also received two calls of short circuit in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the level of water in Morbe Dam rose to 68.5 meters. The total rainfall the catchment area received was 241.8mm.

Mumbai Weather

Meanwhile, the India Meterological Department has issued an Organe Alert for the city and suburbs and Palghar district as well. Heavy to very heavy rains are expected to lash the city. Meanwhile, the weather agency gave Thane district a yellow alert which means that the city will see light to moderate rainfall through the day.