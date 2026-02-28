Navi Mumbai News: Murud Police Seize Two Boats Using Illegal LED Fishing Equipment Off Nanwel Lighthouse

Murud Police Seize Two Boats Using Illegal LED Fishing Equipment Off Nanwel Lighthouse |

Navi Mumbai: Murud Police and the Agardanda Boat Unit seized two fishing boats allegedly using illegal LED equipment for fishing about 10 to 15 kilometres off the Nanwel Lighthouse coast during a night patrol between February 27 and 28, and have initiated further legal action. The boats were intercepted during a sea patrol conducted from 9.45 pm on February 27 to 8 am on February 28.

The operation was carried out under the direct guidance of Superintendent of Police Achal Dalal, Raigad-Alibag, Additional Superintendent of Police Abhijit Shivthare, and Sub-Divisional Police Officer Maya More, Alibag Division.

The action team included Police Inspector Parshuram H. Kamble, Assistant Police Inspector R.B. Rasede, Police Sub-Inspector Sainath Govind Dalvi (Boat Unit, Agardanda Base), Assistant Police Sub-Inspectors Kirappa Dattatray Gaikwad and Nagesh Maruti Bhavar (Boat Unit, Agardanda Base), and Police Constable Akshay Parandwal (Buckle No. 417), Murud Police Station.

The seized boats have been identified as “Dhan Lakshmi” (Registration No. IND-MH03-MM4094) and “Vaishnavi” (Registration No. IND-MH03-MM4197).

From Dhan Lakshmi, police recovered 10 external LED lights, two underwater LED lights, and one generator allegedly used for illegal fishing. From Vaishnavi, eight external LED lights, two underwater LED lights, and one generator were seized.

The persons found onboard the boats have been identified as Mansur Hameed Solkar (36), resident of Bharadkhol, Shrivardhan, Raigad; Vaishnav Uddhav Waghe (22), resident of Bharadkhol, Shrivardhan, Raigad; Pramod Maya Chaulkar (41), resident of Shrivardhan Koliwada, Raigad; and Chandrakant Balaram Patil (60), resident of Jivan Bandar, Shrivardhan, Raigad.

Superintendent of Police Achal Dalal said, “Illegal fishing using LED lights is strictly prohibited as it harms marine ecology and affects the livelihood of traditional fishermen. We will continue intensive sea patrolling and take stringent action against those violating the law.”

Police stated that the boats have been brought to the Agardanda Boat Unit base at Murud and docked, and further legal proceedings are underway.

The Raigad-Alibag Police have appealed to the public to immediately inform the nearest police station or boat unit if any individual is found engaging in illegal fishing activities in the sea.

