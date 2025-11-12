Navi Mumbai News: MNS Alleges Bogus Voter Registrations In Airoli’s Digha Division, Demands Action Against Officials

Representational Image | File Pic

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has raised serious allegations of bogus voter registrations in the Digha division of the Airoli Assembly constituency. According to MNS spokesperson Gajanan Kale, several names from Nerul (Ward 23) under the Belapur Assembly segment have been wrongly registered in Digha (Ward 1) — where the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation’s jurisdiction begins.

Kale further claimed that even voters from Koparkhairane and Rabale have been listed in the Digha voter roll. “Who instructed this, and why haven’t these names been deleted yet? Isn’t it the responsibility of the Booth Level Officers (BLOs) to verify such entries?” he questioned.

Accusing the officials of negligence and possible manipulation, the MNS has demanded that criminal action be taken against the concerned BLOs and election officers. The party has announced its plan to file a formal complaint at the local police station regarding the matter.