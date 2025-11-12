 Navi Mumbai News: MNS Alleges Bogus Voter Registrations In Airoli’s Digha Division, Demands Action Against Officials
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai News: MNS Alleges Bogus Voter Registrations In Airoli’s Digha Division, Demands Action Against Officials

Navi Mumbai News: MNS Alleges Bogus Voter Registrations In Airoli’s Digha Division, Demands Action Against Officials

Kale further claimed that even voters from Koparkhairane and Rabale have been listed in the Digha voter roll. “Who instructed this, and why haven’t these names been deleted yet? Isn’t it the responsibility of the Booth Level Officers (BLOs) to verify such entries?” he questioned.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Wednesday, November 12, 2025, 07:08 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image | File Pic

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has raised serious allegations of bogus voter registrations in the Digha division of the Airoli Assembly constituency. According to MNS spokesperson Gajanan Kale, several names from Nerul (Ward 23) under the Belapur Assembly segment have been wrongly registered in Digha (Ward 1) — where the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation’s jurisdiction begins.

Kale further claimed that even voters from Koparkhairane and Rabale have been listed in the Digha voter roll. “Who instructed this, and why haven’t these names been deleted yet? Isn’t it the responsibility of the Booth Level Officers (BLOs) to verify such entries?” he questioned.

Read Also
Mumbai: Security Tightened Outside MNS Chief Raj Thackeray's Residence In Shivaji Park
article-image

Accusing the officials of negligence and possible manipulation, the MNS has demanded that criminal action be taken against the concerned BLOs and election officers. The party has announced its plan to file a formal complaint at the local police station regarding the matter.

FPJ Shorts
Delhi Blast Case: Red EcoSport Car Linked To Explosion Suspect Umar Un Nabi Found Near Haryana Village - VIDEO
Delhi Blast Case: Red EcoSport Car Linked To Explosion Suspect Umar Un Nabi Found Near Haryana Village - VIDEO
Chef Ranveer Brar: 'Chefs Are Now Cultural Diplomats'
Chef Ranveer Brar: 'Chefs Are Now Cultural Diplomats'
Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Blames BJP For Removing SP Supporters Through Voter Revision Drive
Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Blames BJP For Removing SP Supporters Through Voter Revision Drive
Women Empowerment Drive: Entrepreneurship Training Held Under Udaya Project In Panvel
Women Empowerment Drive: Entrepreneurship Training Held Under Udaya Project In Panvel
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chef Ranveer Brar: 'Chefs Are Now Cultural Diplomats'

Chef Ranveer Brar: 'Chefs Are Now Cultural Diplomats'

Women Empowerment Drive: Entrepreneurship Training Held Under Udaya Project In Panvel

Women Empowerment Drive: Entrepreneurship Training Held Under Udaya Project In Panvel

Panvel Municipal Corporation Accelerates Road Repairs Across Key City Areas To Ensure Smooth...

Panvel Municipal Corporation Accelerates Road Repairs Across Key City Areas To Ensure Smooth...

Palghar Resident Recovers ₹1.4 Lakh Lost In Online Hotel Booking Scam; Cyber Police Ensure Full...

Palghar Resident Recovers ₹1.4 Lakh Lost In Online Hotel Booking Scam; Cyber Police Ensure Full...

Maharashtra News: Raigad Forest Department Launches ‘Zero Forest Fire Campaign 2025’ In Roha...

Maharashtra News: Raigad Forest Department Launches ‘Zero Forest Fire Campaign 2025’ In Roha...