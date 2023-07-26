 Navi Mumbai News: MLAs Prashant Thakur & Mahesh Baldi Demand A Dumping Ground For Panvel Taluka's Gram
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai News: MLAs Prashant Thakur & Mahesh Baldi Demand A Dumping Ground For Panvel Taluka's Gram

Navi Mumbai News: MLAs Prashant Thakur & Mahesh Baldi Demand A Dumping Ground For Panvel Taluka's Gram

As many as 10 Gram Panchayats out of 71 Gram Panchayats in the taluka have raised demands for a dumping ground to the CIDCO administration, Forest Department, Panchayat Samiti, MIDC and District Magistrate offices.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Wednesday, July 26, 2023, 03:13 PM IST
article-image
Panvel MLA Prashant Thakur | Twitter

MLA Prashant Thakur and Uran MLA Mahesh Baldi have moved a demand seeking land parcel to be used as dumping ground for Panvel Taluka's Gram. With rapid urbanisation of villages in Panvel taluka but a lack of availability of a dumping ground, it poses a huge problem for waste management.

As many as 10 Gram Panchayats out of 71 Gram Panchayats in the taluka have raised demands for a dumping ground to the CIDCO administration, Forest Department, Panchayat Samiti, MIDC and District Magistrate offices.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai News: 86 People Visit Free Health Checkup Camp Organised By NGO Jayashree Foundation,...
article-image

Rural development min responds

In response to a question, Rural Development Minister Girish Mahajan said that, in view of increasing urbanization, the issue is partly true due to the lack of availability of a dumping ground for the disposal of waste. Due to the non-availability of the dumping ground, the garbage dumped elsewhere is regularly picked up by the Gram Panchayat and cleanliness is taken care of. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Bandra GRP Books Eunuch For Flashing At Female Passenger On Board Local Train

Mumbai News: Bandra GRP Books Eunuch For Flashing At Female Passenger On Board Local Train

Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Intense Spell Of Rainfall In Several Parts As Orange Alert Sounded,...

Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Intense Spell Of Rainfall In Several Parts As Orange Alert Sounded,...

Mumbai 2005 Floods: 2 Decades On, People Look Back At The Deluge That Brought City To Grinding Halt

Mumbai 2005 Floods: 2 Decades On, People Look Back At The Deluge That Brought City To Grinding Halt

Central Railway To Develop Hadapsar Terminal In Pune For Cost Of ₹135 Crore

Central Railway To Develop Hadapsar Terminal In Pune For Cost Of ₹135 Crore

Navi Mumbai News: MLAs Prashant Thakur & Mahesh Baldi Demand A Dumping Ground For Panvel Taluka's...

Navi Mumbai News: MLAs Prashant Thakur & Mahesh Baldi Demand A Dumping Ground For Panvel Taluka's...