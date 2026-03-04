Navi Mumbai News: Massive Fire Erupts On Belapur Hills, Sparks Environmental Concerns And Probe Demand

A major blaze on Belapur Hills sends flames soaring above the slopes, alarming nearby residents and raising fresh concerns over recurring fires and ecological damage | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, March 4: A major forest fire erupted on Belapur Hills on Wednesday night, with flames visible from several residential pockets in the vicinity, triggering concern among residents and environmental activists.

The blaze was seen raging behind Kalpataru and Vikasini Cooperative Housing Societies in Sector 8-B, as fire spread across sections of the hill slopes. Locals reported that the flames leapt high into the sky, causing panic in nearby neighbourhoods.

Residents raise recurring fire concerns

Activist Kapil Kulkarni said residents have repeatedly raised concerns about recurring fires on the hills.

“This is not the first such incident. We have lodged complaints with the forest department earlier, but there has been no concrete action,” he said.

Demand for high-level probe

Environmental groups alleged that the repeated outbreaks could be linked to attempts to clear vegetation for illegal land use.

B. N. Kumar, director of NatConnect Foundation, has written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis seeking a high-level probe and accountability for the incident. He called for an investigation to determine whether the fires were accidental or deliberate.

Belapur Hills land controversies

Belapur Hills have long been at the centre of controversy over alleged land encroachments, destruction of green cover, and construction of unauthorised religious structures reportedly spread over nearly 2.3 lakh sq ft.

Members of the Save Belapur Hills Forum claimed that several such structures have expanded over the years without effective checks.

Responsibility for hill protection questioned

During earlier hearings before the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission concerning landslide risks linked to deforestation on the slopes, the forest department reportedly stated that the hills had been handed over to the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO).

Activists now contend that preventing encroachments and probing recurring fires falls under CIDCO’s responsibility.

Threat to wildlife and ecosystem

Environmentalists warned that apart from destroying vegetation, such fires pose a serious threat to wildlife in the hills, forcing animals and birds to flee their habitats and further destabilising the fragile ecosystem.

