Chilling Land Grab In Uran: Four Booked For 'Raising' Dead Woman To Impersonate Her, Usurp CIDCO Plot Worth Crores

Navi Mumbai: Four persons have been booked in Uran for allegedly fabricating documents and impersonating a woman who had died 12 years ago to usurp a CIDCO land plot worth crores, police said.

Nature of the Fraud and Initial Charges

According to Uran police, the accused allegedly produced a dummy woman resembling the deceased at the sub-registrar’s office and executed a no-compensation relinquishment deed in her name before later selling the land to a builder. A case of cheating and forgery has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

The complainant, Subhash Namdev Gharat (56), a resident of Chirle, stated that his mother, Lahanubai alias Banubai, had passed away on March 3, 2013, and all relatives had attended her funeral. However, eyeing the land at Chirle owned in the name of his grandfather Rama Gama Madhavi, certain relatives allegedly conspired to grab the plot allotted as compensation for acquired land by City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO).

Execution of the Impersonation at Registrar's Office

In October 2024, the accused — Krishna Gajanan Madhavi, Mayur Tukaram Madhavi, and Babu alias Baburao Rama Madhavi — despite being aware of Lahanubai’s death, allegedly took advantage of a similarity in names and produced an unidentified woman from Deravali in Panvel taluka before the sub-registrar, presenting her as Lahanubai.

Using the dummy woman’s photograph, signature, and thumb impression, the accused allegedly executed a relinquishment deed without compensation in their favour. Based on the forged document, they subsequently executed a sale deed on March 18, 2025, transferring the land to builder Parth Gajora, without informing the legitimate heir Subhash Gharat or other legal heirs.

How the Fraud Was Uncovered

The fraud came to light when Gharat sought details at the talathi office and discovered that a relinquishment deed had been executed in his deceased mother’s name. Upon further inquiry, he realised that a dummy woman had been used to carry out the transaction and subsequently lodged a complaint with Uran Police Station.

"We have registered a case against Krishna Madhavi, Mayur Madhavi, Baburao Madhavi, and Parth Gajora under sections related to cheating and forgery. No arrests have been made so far, and further investigation is in progress," a police officer from Uran police station said.

