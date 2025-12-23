 Navi Mumbai News: Kharghar Colony Forum Drops Independent Poll Plan, Aligns With Maha Vikas Aghadi
The Kharghar Colony Forum had emerged as a vocal platform against the ruling BJP, particularly over issues related to property tax. Lina Garad had earlier contested the 2024 Assembly elections against BJP MLA Prashant Thakur, securing 43,504 votes, a performance that strengthened her political standing in the region.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Tuesday, December 23, 2025, 09:54 PM IST
article-image
Former corporator Leena Arjun Garad | Facebook

The strategy adopted by the Kharghar Colony Forum, which had earlier announced its intention to field independent candidates, has yielded results, with the forum now stepping back from an independent electoral contest. Lina Garad, metropolitan organiser of the Shiv Sena (UBT) and president of the Colony Forum, has decided to remain within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) fold instead of contesting separately.

" the plan was to go alone but after intervention by senior party leaders it was decided to remain with MVA," said Garad

At the same time, political circles are abuzz with speculation that Madhu Patil, the forum’s chief coordinator and a prominent developer, is likely to contest the civic elections from Kharghar ward number 4 as a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate.

article-image

Sources say Garad, who has maintained political relevance through the forum, was dissatisfied with her position within the Thackeray faction and had explored alternative political options. The forum had also announced a list of 11 prospective candidates from Kamothe, signalling its intent to contest independently. However, negotiations led by Prasad Bhoir, contact chief of the Shiv Sena (UBT), have resulted in the forum being assured more than 10 seats within the MVA arrangement.

Political observers believe that a consolidation of votes of Lina Garad, Madhu Patil, and PWP candidate Balaram could significantly strengthen the MVA’s prospects in Kharghar. However, with nearly 60 per cent of voters in the ward being non-local, doubts remain over the electoral viability of the Colony Forum’s influence on the final outcome.

