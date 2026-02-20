Navi Mumbai News: Kharghar Assault Video Goes Viral, Police Hunt Victim And Accused

Kharghar Assault Video Goes Viral, Police Hunt Victim And Accused |

Navi Mumbai: Kharghar Police have intensified efforts to trace both the victim and the accused after a video of a brutal assault in Kharghar went viral on social media.

Incident in Sector 12

Preliminary inquiries indicate that the incident was recorded in Sector 12 of Kharghar. The footage shows a young man being repeatedly assaulted and threatened. Based on the video, police suspect that the accused is known by the name 'Daddu'.

Victim Yet to Be Found

Despite checking nearby medical facilities, the victim has not yet been located. Senior Police Inspector Sanjay Joshi said, “We have searched all hospitals around us, including MGM Hospital in Belapur and corporation-run hospitals, but we haven't found the victim yet. We are hopeful that the victim will approach us by himself so that we can take appropriate action and register an FIR. We would like to appeal to citizens—if anybody recognizes the victim or the accused seen in the video, please come forward and provide us with the details.”

Police Investigation Underway

Police said a detailed probe is underway to identify the accused and ascertain the exact circumstances of the assault. Officials assured that strict legal action will be taken once the victim is traced and a formal complaint is registered. From the video, it is also suspected that the victim had probably first assaulted the accused in intoxicated state with a bottle which lead to the assault.

