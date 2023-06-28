Navi Mumbai News: Karanjade Residents Stage Protest By Sitting In Potholes | FPJ

Residents of the Karanjade node are currently facing a major problem of potholes. They staged a protest against CIDCO and local administration on Tuesday by sitting on potholes filled with rainwater. They alleged that the node is facing the problem for quite some and despite complaints, there is no improvement.

Ahead of the monsoon, most of the government agencies work on potholes and nullah cleaning. Karanjade node is a developing node and a large number of constructions are going on.

Since heavy vehicles ply across the node, roads developed craters and potholes. In the first rain, they filled with water and made a difficult for residents to even walk.

Local MVA leaders were present too

Local leaders from Maha Vikas Aghadi joined hands with citizens and staged a protest on Tuesday. They raised slogans and displayed placards.

This protest received support from former sarpanch Rameshwar Angre, former deputy sarpanch Yogendra Kaikadi, Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray city chief Gaurav Gaikwad, NCP city chief Ranjit Narute, Yuva Sena city chief Nikhil Bhopi, Shiv Sena sub city chief Sandeep Chavan, Yuva Sena sub city chief Shashank Tremha, Savita Achari, Pritam Phadke, Kiran Date and other activists and citizens of Karanjade were present.