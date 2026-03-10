Navi Mumbai News: Kamothe Residents Flag Severe Water Shortage, Demand Additional Reservoirs At Sector 36 Meeting

Residents and housing society representatives in Kamothe’s Sector 36 raise concerns over worsening water shortage during a joint meeting with CIDCO officials | Representative Image

Navi Mumbai, March 9: Residents of Kamothe have raised concerns over an escalating water shortage, prompting a joint meeting on Thursday between representatives of 25 housing societies in Sector 36, social activists, local representatives, and officials from the City and Industrial Development Corporation.

Meeting held to address water supply issues

The meeting was held at Shiv Sankalp Society after the Sector 36 Welfare Committee sought intervention over the worsening water supply situation. Residents complained that the inadequate supply has been causing severe inconvenience and demanded immediate measures to resolve the issue.

Among those present were welfare committee member Satyavan Kadam, social activist Mangesh Adhav, local corporators, and CIDCO water supply department official Prashant Chahare. A large number of residents attended the meeting and highlighted persistent supply issues.

Demand and supply gap highlighted

Residents said Kamothe currently receives around 38–39 million litres per day (MLD) of water, while the actual requirement is estimated at 45–48 MLD. Officials acknowledged that water is currently being supplied at low pressure and said that if the pressure is regulated properly, the demand could be met with about 40 MLD of water.

Call for additional reservoirs

Residents also pointed out that the locality has only one water reservoir, which is inadequate considering the rapid growth in population. They demanded that at least two additional reservoirs be constructed urgently.

Locals expressed frustration that despite spending crores of rupees to purchase homes in the area over the past decade, they are still struggling for basic drinking water.

Population growth worsening the crisis

Kamothe’s population has increased significantly since 2017, but the water supply has not been augmented accordingly. Satyavan Kadam, representing Dynamic Enclave Society, said the area faces a shortfall of nearly 10 MLD and urged authorities to address the deficit immediately. He added that his society currently receives only 52–54 units of water supply, which is insufficient for residents.

