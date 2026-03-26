Navi Mumbai News: Kalamboli Air Quality Worsens Sharply Due To Solar Project Work, Vehicular Emissions

Kalamboli Air Quality Worsens Sharply Due To Solar Project Work, Vehicular Emissions | Photo Credits: Salman Ansari (Representational Image)

A sudden deterioration in air quality in Kalamboli on Sunday and Monday has sparked concern among residents, with civic officials attributing the decline to ongoing solar project work and vehicular emissions.

According to the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the area touched 319 on Sunday, placing it in the “very poor” category. On Monday (March 23), the AQI improved slightly to 219 but remained in the “poor” range.

“The spike in pollution levels is primarily due to dust generated from the ongoing solar project work at the garden site, where the air quality monitoring station is also located,” said an official from the civic environment department. “Construction materials such as soil and gravel have increased particulate matter in the air.”

Officials further noted that emissions from heavy vehicles operating in the vicinity added to the pollution burden.

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Deputy Commissioner Swarup Kharge ordered an immediate inspection of the site. “We have directed officials to assess the situation on the ground and ensure that necessary measures are taken to control pollution,” Kharge said.

Kharge said the work will be regulated going forward. “The solar project work in the garden will continue only after implementing proper environmental safeguards and dust-control measures,” he stated.

Civic authorities have assured residents that steps will be taken to prevent further deterioration of air quality in the area.

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