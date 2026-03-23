Navi Mumbai News: K J Somaiya Engineering Students Lead Clean-Up Drive At Kharghar Hills To Promote Environmental Conservation

Students participate in hill clean-up initiative in Kharghar, spreading awareness on plastic pollution and conservation | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, March 23: Students of K. J. Somaiya School of Engineering took part in a cleanliness and environmental awareness drive at Kharghar Hills, highlighting the importance of conservation amid growing urbanisation.

The initiative, organised by the IETE Students Council, saw enthusiastic participation from students who undertook a large-scale clean-up of the hill area. Plastic waste, paper, bottles, and other debris were collected to restore the natural surroundings and promote a cleaner environment.

Students combine awareness with action

Carrying messages such as “Save Hills, Save Nature” and “Plastic-Free Environment,” the students combined awareness with action. Participants worked in groups to clean different sections of the hills, reinforcing teamwork and civic responsibility.

Experts highlight environmental concerns

Environmental experts and community members, including Suresh Thorat, Dr. Kiran Ajetrao, and Suhas Mane, guided the students during the drive. They emphasised the importance of biodiversity conservation and highlighted the harmful impact of plastic pollution on natural ecosystems.

Institutional support and participation

The campaign was conducted under the guidance of college director Dr. Suresh Ukarande, with support from Head of Department Dr. Bharti Singh and faculty members Dr. Kiran Ajetrao and Baishakhi Datta, who encouraged students to actively participate.

The initiative also received support from local organisations such as Kharghar Hills Welfare Association, Nisarg Friendship Society, and Sajag Nagrik Manch.

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Focus on sustainability and future initiatives

Aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, the drive aimed to promote environmental awareness, cleanliness, and responsible citizenship. The college has indicated plans to continue such activities in the future to further strengthen community engagement in environmental protection.

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