Navi Mumbai Police Launch Massive Zero-Tolerance Drive, 14 Cases Filed In Sanpada | File Pic (Representational Image)

Navi Mumbai: Sanpada Police registered 14 cases against illegal activities including illicit liquor sale, gutkha distribution and drug consumption during a large-scale combing operation conducted in their jurisdiction.

The operation, carried out under the guidance of Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 1) Pankaj Dahane, targeted areas such as Sector 5 in Sanpada village and Bengali Pada in Sector 20. A total of 125 personnel, along with officers from five police stations, participated in the operation.

According to police, simultaneous raids were conducted as part of a ‘zero tolerance’ drive against drug peddling and consumption, illegal liquor and gutkha trade, gambling and unauthorized clubs. Authorities also verified foreign nationals, checked hotels and lodges for suspicious occupants, and set up nakabandis at three locations to inspect vehicles and execute pending warrants.

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The action included two cases under the Prohibition Act, three cases under the NDPS Act for drug consumption, and three cases each for public drinking and causing obstruction to traffic under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

One case was registered for negligent handling of inflammable substances, and one for illegal gutkha sale, along with additional action under the COTPA Act.

Police examined 22 known offenders, checked 147 vehicles and took action in 23 instances under the Motor Vehicles Act.

Three bailable warrants were executed, 20 wanted accused were verified, and 12 hotels and lodges were inspected. One case was also registered against a hotel for accommodating a foreign national without proper compliance.

"Such combing operations will continue as part of our sustained crackdown on illegal activities under the zero tolerance policy,” a senior police officer said.

Police said further action and similar drives will be undertaken regularly to curb unlawful activities in the city under the supervision of senior officers, including Assistant Commissioner of Police Adinath Budhwant and other officials.

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