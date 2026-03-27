Navi Mumbai News: JNPA Crosses 8 Million TEUs, Hits 100 MMT Cargo In FY 2025–26, Launches Jebel Ali–Jeddah Service

JNPA achieves record cargo milestone while launching new Middle East shipping service from Nhava Sheva port | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, March 27: Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) has crossed 8 million TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) in container throughput for the financial year 2025–26, while also achieving its highest-ever overall cargo handling of 100 million metric tonnes (MMT).

The port authority simultaneously announced the launch of the Jebel Ali–Jeddah Service (JJS) at its PSA Mumbai terminal, strengthening India–Middle East trade connectivity.

Record throughput and service launch highlighted

The milestone and new service launch were highlighted during a stakeholder meeting with terminal operators, with JNPA attributing its record performance to sustained collaboration across the maritime trade ecosystem. The JJS service, introduced by Global Feeder Shipping, was inaugurated with the maiden call of MV SSF Dynamic on March 24.

Chairperson Gaurav Dayal said, “Crossing the 8 million TEUs benchmark along with achieving 100 MMT overall throughput is a proud moment for JNPA and the entire trade community associated with us. This record performance reflects the resilience, efficiency, and dedication of all stakeholders, including terminal operators and our workforce. We remain committed to further strengthening our infrastructure, enhancing ease of doing business, and contributing to India’s vision of becoming a global maritime hub.”

New shipping route to boost Middle East trade

The Jebel Ali–Jeddah Service will operate on a rotation route of Mundra–Nhava Sheva–Jeddah–King Abdullah–Sokhna–Aqaba–King Abdullah–Jeddah–Mundra, providing improved service reliability and stabilising trade flows amid evolving geopolitical conditions in the Middle East.

Officials said the service will ensure uninterrupted access to key markets and enhance supply chain resilience for Indian exporters and importers.

Earlier this month, PSA Mumbai handled the German-flagged ultra large container vessel Damietta Express, with a capacity of approximately 23,664 TEUs, marking the first time a vessel of this scale berthed at a JNPA terminal.

Infrastructure push and future expansion plans

JNPA’s traffic profile remains largely gateway-driven, reflecting its core role in handling the country’s container cargo, while transshipment volumes are gradually increasing. The authority continues to focus on infrastructure expansion and digital transformation to meet rising trade demand and boost operational efficiency.

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Established in 1989, JNPA operates multiple container terminals and cargo facilities and is also developing the greenfield Vadhvan Port in Maharashtra, expected to be among the world’s top ports and India’s first fully green port.

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