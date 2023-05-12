Navi Mumbai News: Industrial units release chemicals in Taloja's Kasardi River

FPJ

Navi Mumbai: A buffalo died and two others are under medical treatment in Valvali village of Panvel Taluka after drinking polluted water at the Kasardi River in Taloja Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation last week. Indian Institute of Technology report in March found chemical presence in the river and dangerous for consumption.

A former corporator from Kharghar Arvind Mhatre alleged that industrial units from Taloja continue to release untreated water and they are polluting the river. He said that despite guidelines from the National Green Tribunal (NGT), industrial units continue to release effluent directly to the sewage which ultimately reaches the river.

Mhatre said that three buffalos ventured into the river to drink water last week. While one of the buffalos died, two others sustained burn injuries on the lower part of the body and they have also stopped eating. A medical check-up found chemical burn injuries on their skin. The village has more than two dozen animals.

“I am approaching the Supreme Court as NGT orders are not being obeyed,” said Mhatre. He added that the level of pollution is rising in the river and its consequences will be disastrous.