Navi Mumbai News: India’s Largest Blood Cancer Treatment Centre Coming Up At ACTREC Kharghar By June 2027

Mumbai, March 7: A 370-bed facility—set to be India’s largest centre for the treatment of hematolymphoid malignancies (blood cancers) in both children and adults—at the Advanced Centre for Treatment, Research and Education in Cancer (ACTREC) campus in Kharghar is expected to be ready by June 2027. Civil finishing work on the building is currently underway.

New facility to expand treatment capacity

Dr Navin Khattry, Deputy Director of the Clinical Research Centre (CRC) at ACTREC, said the new centre will significantly expand the institute’s capacity to treat patients.

“The largest centre for the treatment of blood cancers in children and adults will be ready for services by June 2027. This will help increase the capacity at ACTREC Kharghar and allow us to treat more patients,” he said.

370-bed tower dedicated to blood cancer treatment

The upcoming 14-storey facility, with around 370 beds, will cater exclusively to children and adults diagnosed with blood cancers. The centre will also include 20 dedicated beds for Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT) and state-of-the-art laboratories to support advanced diagnostics, research, and treatment.

Dr Khattry added that the structure of the separate building has already been completed and interior work is currently in progress.

Rising burden of blood cancers in India

India records an estimated 70,000 to 100,000 new cases of blood cancer each year, with leukemia, lymphoma and multiple myeloma being the most common types. These cancers affect the blood, bone marrow and lymphatic system.

Blood cancers account for around 8–10% of all cancer cases in India, and the incidence has been steadily rising due to improved diagnosis and a growing population.

Globally, India ranks third in the total burden of blood cancers, after the United States and China.

Blood cancer most common among children

Among children, blood cancer is the most common type of cancer, accounting for nearly 30% of all childhood cancers. Each year, more than 30,000 children are diagnosed with the disease, and over 90,000 children are currently living with blood cancer in India.

Experts say that while treatment outcomes have improved with advances such as targeted therapy, immunotherapy and bone marrow transplantation, limited access to specialised cancer centres and delayed diagnosis continue to affect survival rates, particularly in smaller towns and rural areas.

