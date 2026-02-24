Navi Mumbai News: Historic Belapur Fort Hosts Grand 396th Shiv Jayanti Celebration, Showcases Cultural Fervour And Social Commitment

Belapur Fort resonates with devotion and cultural performances during Shiv Jayanti celebrations led by local residents and mandals | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, Feb 24: The historic Belapur Fort turned Shivmay as citizens and community organisations came together to celebrate the 396th birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj with cultural fervour and a strong social message.

The celebration, held on February 19, was organised by residents of Belapur Kille Gaothan along with Shri Govardhani Mata Seva Mandal, Shri Sati Asara Mata Mahila Bachat Gat and Kille Gaothan Gramasth Mandal, blending traditional tributes with a commitment to community welfare.

Organisers said the aim was not only to honour the legacy of the founder of Hindavi Swarajya but also to inspire younger generations with values of courage, discipline and service.

Cultural performances and traditional procession

The programme featured bhajans, kirtans, dance performances and powerful powadas by shahirs, recreating chapters from the life of the Maratha warrior king.

A traditional Dindi Sohala procession, supported by the police administration, added to the grandeur of the event. The fort premises echoed with slogans praising Shivaji Maharaj, drawing enthusiastic participation from residents across age groups.

Focus on social initiatives

Beyond the cultural festivities, organisers underscored their ongoing social initiatives. The mandals actively support visually impaired and specially abled children, as well as underprivileged families, through donations, awareness campaigns and outreach programmes. “True respect for Shivaji Maharaj lies in selfless service to society,” a member of the organising committee said.

Dignitaries attend the celebration

Several dignitaries from Navi Mumbai attended the celebration, expressing solidarity with the cause. Among them were Mayor Sujata Suraj Patil, Deputy Mayor Dasharath (Nana) Bhagat, Corporators Poonam Patil, Amit Ramesh Patil and Netra Shirke, and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena’s Navi Mumbai District City President Gajanan Kale.

Their presence, organisers said, reinforced the importance of preserving cultural heritage while strengthening community bonds.

Youth participation and call for wider awareness

A particularly moving highlight was the participation of children and youth in performances and processions. Many parents described the experience as inspiring, noting that such events help instil values of bravery, integrity and leadership beyond textbook learning.

However, despite the scale of the celebration, organisers expressed concern over limited public awareness. They appealed to citizens, institutions and social leaders to participate more actively in future editions, stating that the annual Shiv Jayanti celebration at Belapur Fort has the potential to become a landmark cultural event for the city.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks to volunteers, participants and supporters who contributed to the successful observance, which brought together heritage, devotion and social responsibility under one historic roof.

