Navi Mumbai News: Foundation Stone Laid For New Water Tank In Panvel's Shivajinagar To Tackle Scarcity Issues |

Navi Mumbai: In order to prevent water problems for the villagers and especially the women of Shivajinagar village in Panvel taluka, a new overhead water tank will be constructed. The water tank will be built by the help of former MP Ramsheth Thakur and the villagers of Shivajinagar.

Details on The Inauguration And Tank Capacity

The foundation stone of the water tank was laid on Wednesday in the presence of former MP Thakur and at the hands of Amogh Prashant Thakur.

This water tank will be constructed in the school grounds of Raigad Zilla Parishad in Shivaji Nagar. The water tank will store a total 2.8 lakh litres of water.

Various Dignitaries Present At The Ocassion

During the foundation laying ceremony, senior leader Y. T. Deshmukh, Shivajinagar President Krishnasheth Thakur, Gavan Gram Panchayat Deputy Sarpanch Vijay Gharat, Vice President V. K. Thakur, Jaywant Deshmukh, Motilal Koli, Swapnil Thakur, Saicharan Mhatre, PK Thakur, T. K. Thakur, Shanidas Thakur, Kishore Thakur, Nanda Thakur, Shobha Thakur, Ranjit Thakur, Suresh Thakur, Sunil Thakur, Pralhad Thakur, Balkrishna Thakur, Amit Kadu, Harjeevan Thakur, Shubhangi Thakur, Vandana Thakur, Asha Mhatre, Shaila Thakur, Geeta Thakur. Officials, activists and villagers were present.