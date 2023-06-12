 Navi Mumbai News: Foundation Stone Laid For New Water Tank In Panvel's Shivajinagar To Tackle Scarcity Issues
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai News: Foundation Stone Laid For New Water Tank In Panvel's Shivajinagar To Tackle Scarcity Issues

Navi Mumbai News: Foundation Stone Laid For New Water Tank In Panvel's Shivajinagar To Tackle Scarcity Issues

The foundation stone of the water tank was laid on Wednesday in the presence of former MP Thakur and at the hands of Amogh Prashant Thakur.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Monday, June 12, 2023, 11:58 AM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai News: Foundation Stone Laid For New Water Tank In Panvel's Shivajinagar To Tackle Scarcity Issues |

Navi Mumbai: In order to prevent water problems for the villagers and especially the women of Shivajinagar village in Panvel taluka, a new overhead water tank will be constructed. The water tank will be built by the help of former MP Ramsheth Thakur and the villagers of Shivajinagar.

Details on The Inauguration And Tank Capacity

The foundation stone of the water tank was laid on Wednesday in the presence of former MP Thakur and at the hands of Amogh Prashant Thakur.

This water tank will be constructed in the school grounds of Raigad Zilla Parishad in Shivaji Nagar. The water tank will store a total 2.8 lakh litres of water.

Various Dignitaries Present At The Ocassion

During the foundation laying ceremony, senior leader Y. T. Deshmukh, Shivajinagar President Krishnasheth Thakur, Gavan Gram Panchayat Deputy Sarpanch Vijay Gharat, Vice President V. K. Thakur, Jaywant Deshmukh, Motilal Koli, Swapnil Thakur, Saicharan Mhatre, PK Thakur, T. K. Thakur, Shanidas Thakur, Kishore Thakur, Nanda Thakur, Shobha Thakur, Ranjit Thakur, Suresh Thakur, Sunil Thakur, Pralhad Thakur, Balkrishna Thakur, Amit Kadu, Harjeevan Thakur, Shubhangi Thakur, Vandana Thakur, Asha Mhatre, Shaila Thakur, Geeta Thakur. Officials, activists and villagers were present.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: Water Crisis Looms Over Uran As Ransai Dam Reaches Unusable Content Level
article-image
Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra: Dy. CM Fadnavis Quashes Allegations Of Lathi-Charge By Police On Warkaris In Alandi,...

Maharashtra: Dy. CM Fadnavis Quashes Allegations Of Lathi-Charge By Police On Warkaris In Alandi,...

Navi Mumbai News: Foundation Stone Laid For New Water Tank In Panvel's Shivajinagar To Tackle...

Navi Mumbai News: Foundation Stone Laid For New Water Tank In Panvel's Shivajinagar To Tackle...

'Chotu Deserves Childhood': Mumbai Police Shares Awareness Post On 'Day Against Child Labour'

'Chotu Deserves Childhood': Mumbai Police Shares Awareness Post On 'Day Against Child Labour'

Navi Mumbai News: Man Held In City For Using Aurangzeb's Picture As Social Media Profile

Navi Mumbai News: Man Held In City For Using Aurangzeb's Picture As Social Media Profile

Mumbai Rains: Netizens Welcome Rainfall With Memes And Scenic Visuals Showing City's Pleasant...

Mumbai Rains: Netizens Welcome Rainfall With Memes And Scenic Visuals Showing City's Pleasant...