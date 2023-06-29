Navi Mumbai News: Former Corporator Raises Frequent Power Disruption Issues In Turbhe

Shashikala Patil, a former corporator met Singhajirao Gayakwad, Chief Engineer of the MSEDCL (Mahavitaran) and requested to address the frequent power supply disruptions in the Turbhe area. She also submitted a letter, highlighting various related problems concerning electricity supply in the area.

In the letter, she mentioned that the residents of Sectors 21, 23, and 24 in Turbhe have been facing frequent power supply disruptions, causing them distress.

Patil speaks about the issues

“There is a need to upgrade the infrastructure as the demand for power has increased substantially,” said Patil. She added that the damaged and deteriorated DP boxes, pillars, poles, and worn-out electrical lines need to be replaced with new ones.

In addition, underground electrical cables should be installed to provide assurance to the residents. “If funds are required for these works, it is requested to forward the request to the government and arrange for the necessary funds,” said Patil. Sinhajirao Gaikwad assured that the works suggested after the discussion will be taken up soon.