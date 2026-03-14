Navi Mumbai News: 'Bal Marathi Sammelan' To Be Held On March 16–17 To Promote Marathi Language And Culture

CIDCO Exhibition Centre in Navi Mumbai will host the two-day Bal Marathi Sammelan featuring cultural programmes and literary sessions for children | Need AI Generated Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, March 14: A two-day ‘Bal Marathi Sammelan’ will be held in Navi Mumbai on March 16 and 17, bringing together children, writers, artists and educators to celebrate Marathi language, literature and culture.

The event will be organised at the CIDCO Exhibition Centre, Navi Mumbai, also referred to as Sane Guruji Balnagari.

The initiative aims to encourage children to develop an interest in Marathi language, literature and culture from an early age, while also providing a platform to showcase their creativity and talent.

Two stages set up for convention

Two stages, namely Late D. B. Patil Main Stage and Dr Jayant Narlikar Sub-Stage, have been set up for the convention, where a variety of cultural performances, literary sessions, discussions and children’s programmes will be conducted over two days.

Inauguration ceremony on March 16

On March 16, a ceremonial procession will begin from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk and proceed to the exhibition centre. The formal inauguration of the convention will be held at noon and will be attended by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Several dignitaries are expected to attend the inaugural ceremony, including Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Ajit Pawar, School Education Minister Dadaji Bhuse, Industries and Marathi Language Minister Uday Samant, Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar, Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare, Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik and Sujata Patil, Mayor of Navi Mumbai.

Cultural and literary programmes planned

The programme schedule includes children’s theatre performances, literary discussions, poetry sessions, cultural events and panel discussions on topics such as children’s literature, language, art, sports, technology and mental development.

The concluding day will feature a special felicitation ceremony and cultural performances, with notable personalities including actor Swapnil Joshi and cricketer Ayush Mhatre expected to attend.

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Appeal for public participation

Civic leaders have appealed to students, teachers and parents to participate in large numbers in the event, which aims to promote Marathi language and literature among the younger generation.

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