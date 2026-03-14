Navi Mumbai News: MSVC Orders Probe Into Alleged Detention Of Sterilised Dogs At Turbhe ABC Centre

Authorities ordered to investigate complaint over alleged prolonged confinement of sterilised dogs at the Turbhe Animal Birth Control Centre | Pixabay (Representational photo)

Navi Mumbai, March 14: The Maharashtra State Veterinary Council (MSVC) has directed authorities of the District Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) to conduct an inquiry into a complaint regarding the alleged continued detention of sterilised dogs at the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Centre in Turbhe.

In a letter dated March 5, the council asked the Member Secretary of the District SPCA and the District Deputy Commissioner of Animal Husbandry (Quality Control), based at Aarey in Goregaon, to investigate the complaint and submit an action-taken report.

Complaint by animal activist

The directive follows a complaint received by the council via email from animal activist Seema Tank. According to the communication, the matter falls under the jurisdiction of the Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) as per the government notification issued on March 26, 2001.

The development comes in the wake of allegations by animal welfare activists that five healthy, sterilised and vaccinated dogs picked up from the Ghansoli Bus Depot were being kept at the Turbhe ABC facility instead of being released back to their original territory, as mandated under the Animal Birth Control Rules.

"Prolonged confinement of healthy dogs at the facility amounts to cruelty and violates guidelines issued by the Animal Welfare Board of India," said the complainant, Tank.

NMMC denies allegations

However, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has denied any wrongdoing. Municipal veterinary officer Dr Srikanth Todkar had earlier stated that the action was in accordance with the Animal Birth Control Rules and directions of the Supreme Court of India.

He maintained that the Ghansoli Bus Depot is a restricted public transport facility where the presence of animals could pose safety and operational concerns.

Officials had also said the Turbhe facility is an authorised ABC centre where dogs may be temporarily housed for medical examination, sterilisation and vaccination, and that temporary holding is permissible in certain conflict situations.

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Council seeks detailed report

MSVC officials have now sought a detailed report on the matter, while a copy of the communication has also been forwarded to the Commissioner of Animal Husbandry, Maharashtra, in Pune for information. The council has informed Tank that she may follow up on the complaint with the SPCA authorities handling the inquiry.

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