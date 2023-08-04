Navi Mumbai News: All-Party Action Committee Decides To Put DB Patil's Nameplate On All Entry Gates Of NMIA | Amit Srivastava

Navi Mumbai: The All-Party Action Committee (APAC) has decided to put up a nameplate of PAP's leader late D B Patil at three entry gates of Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) on August 9. This was decided during a meeting held on August 3 at Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Hall of Agri Samaj Mandal in Panvel.

During the meeting, the action committee also demanded that the state government should immediately send a proposal to the central government and get approval to name NMIA after the late D B Patil. It has already been approved by the state government in both houses of the legislature.

Various Dignitaries Were Present For The Meeting

In this meeting, the chairman of the committee, Dashrath Patil, the vice-chairman, former MP Ramsheth Thakur, J. D. Tandel, Atul Patil, Vinod Mhatre, Santosh Kane, Gajanan Patil, Rajesh Gaikar, Vijay Gaikar, Deepak Patil, Shailesh Ghag, Pratap Patil, Nitesh Vaiti, Raghunath Patil, Subhash Patil, Madhukar Patil, Prakash Patil, Ravindra Wadkar among others were present.

